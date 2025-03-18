Vaani Kapoor’s ‘best girl’ Anushka Ranjan pampers her with homemade samosas

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) In a heartwarming moment of friendship, actress Vaani Kapoor took to social media to share a delightful post about a special treat from her best friend, Anushka Ranjan.

The post, accompanied by a picture of the homemade samosas, captured the love and care that went into the simple yet meaningful gesture. "Nothing beats homemade samosas made with love..by my best girl @anushkaeanjan," Vaani captioned the photo, expressing her gratitude for the surprise.

Anushka Ranjan and Vaani Kapoor may not have appeared in the same film yet, but their strong friendship is undeniable. The two have been seen together at numerous events and parties, often sharing their bond through social media and public appearances.

Last month, the two were spotted chilling together with actors Aparshakti Khurana, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and Anya Singh in Udaipur.

On February 9, the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actress dropped a lively group photo on social media, where she was seen posing alongside Aparshakti, Anushka, Aditya, and Anya. The group, known for their camaraderie, looked relaxed and cheerful as they enjoyed a fun-filled time in the picturesque city.

Vaani captioned the photo, “Udaipur with all these lovelies.”

On the professional front, Vaani Kapoor is all set for her upcoming project, the Netflix thriller "Mandala Murders." Recently, the makers released a teaser, which intrigued audiences with the tagline, "The motive lies in the past, the madness lies in the method. In an unsolvable mystery, all roads lead to a secret society." The highly anticipated show will release soon on Netflix. The series also stars Surveen Chawla, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Vaani’s recent work includes her appearance in the film “Khel Khel Mein,” where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she was seen in the 2022 action-packed period drama “Shamshera,” sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor.

