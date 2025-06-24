US travel advisory inaccurate, will discuss with envoy: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, June 24 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the travel advisory issued by the US administration linking the state and other northeastern states with terrorism and violence is wrong, asserting that he would take up the matter with the US Ambassador to India.

“The US Embassy has given a totally wrong perspective to Meghalaya and the other northeastern states. I do not believe the advisory is correct," the Chief Minister told the media.

Sangma said that he would be meeting the US Ambassador to India soon and discuss the matter with facts and figures concerning the situation in Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister said that he would take up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs as well.

The US government had recently issued an advisory asking its citizens to reconsider visiting Meghalaya and other northeastern states due to terrorism and violence.

“Do not travel to Manipur due to the threat of violence and crime. There have been no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura. U.S. government employees working in India require prior approval before visiting the states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as when visiting any areas outside of the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura,” the US advisory said.

Responding to the US advisory, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that it is unfortunate that the US has issued such an advisory with a wrong perception.

“We don't know where they (US) collect the information about Meghalaya and the northeast region. Meghalaya is the safest place, and the hospitality of the state is well known,” said Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio.

He said those people who have not visited Meghalaya and met the tourist-friendly people may have all sorts of misgivings and doubts.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the state is expected to host 20 lakh visitors this year, and the tourism department has declared a calendar of events and festivals for the entire year, including the annual Cherry Blossom Festivals.

The state government plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore to develop the tourism-related infrastructure across the state, an official said.

According to the official, the tourism sector provides direct and indirect employment to over 50,000 people and is one of the largest job providers in Meghalaya, second only to the state government, which employs over 85,000 people.

