US Open: Djokovic beats Medvedev to take historic 24th Grand Slam

New York, Sep 11 (IANS) Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title after eliminating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final here.

The battle between the second and the third seed saw Djokovic cruise past Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. With the victory, the 36-year-old Serbian became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era, reports Xinhua.

Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic became the first man to win three Grand Slams singles titles in a season four times.

"I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality," Djokovic said afterwards. "But the last couple of years, I felt I have a chance, I have a shot for history, and why not grab it if it's presented?"

The win also marked a revenge to Medvedev, who in 2021 in straight sets halted Djokovic's pace to become the first man to clinch all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

Following his victory, Djokovic will also return to the world No. 1 spot on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.