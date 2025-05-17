US measles cases continue to rise

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) The United States has reported 1,024 measles cases so far in 2025, marking a sharp increase from previous years, according to the latest data released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 14 measles outbreaks have been recorded nationwide this year. The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more related cases.

Confirmed infections have been reported across 31 US jurisdictions, with 128 hospitalisations and three deaths recorded, the CDC said.

Approximately 96 per cent of the cases occurred in individuals who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

This year's total represents a significant surge compared to 2024, when just 285 cases were reported throughout the entire year. It is also the highest annual total since 2019, when 1,274 cases were documented, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC stressed that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine provide strong protection against the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact. Measles spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Any non-immune person (not vaccinated or vaccinated but did not develop immunity) can become infected. Unvaccinated young children and pregnant women are at highest risk of severe measles complications.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107,500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccines.

In 2023 as many as 74 per cent of children received both doses of the measles vaccine, and about 83 per cent of the world's children received one dose of measles vaccine by their first birthday.

Two doses of the vaccine are recommended to ensure immunity and prevent outbreaks, as not all children develop immunity from the first dose.

