Google Chrome Users at Risk: Indian Government Issues High-Risk Cybersecurity Warning

The Indian government has issued a high-risk advisory for users of Google Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms.

In a statement, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) warned that multiple vulnerabilities have been detected in Google Chrome, which could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on a targeted system.

According to CERT-In, versions of Google Chrome prior to 136.0.7103.113/.114 for Windows and Mac, and 136.0.7103.113 for Linux, are vulnerable to exploitation.

The advisory cautions that these security flaws could enable cybercriminals to steal sensitive data or crash systems by tricking users into visiting malicious websites.

Google Chrome, one of the most widely used browsers in India, is currently being targeted by hackers exploiting a specific bug, identified as CVE-2024-4664.

Users are strongly advised to update their browsers immediately. Updating Google Chrome on Windows or Mac is simple:

Open the Chrome browser.

Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner.

Navigate to Help > About Google Chrome.

Chrome will automatically check for updates and install them if available.

Once the update is complete, restart the browser to apply the changes.

Keeping your browser up to date is crucial for protecting your device and data from emerging cyber threats.