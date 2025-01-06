Urmila Matondkar reveals her favourite Asha Bhosle song

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar revealed that she loves the song “Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana” by Asha Bhosle from the 1978 film “Don”.

Urmila took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures in a glamorous avatar. The actress is seen wearing a black rhinestone embellished body-fitted dress. The actress has her hair blow dried and completed her look with minimum make-up.

In the images, Urmila is seen striking poses, which accentuates her svelte figure.

“Love this song and somehow this pose reminded me of it. Bollywood Legends Timeless Classy Bold n Beautiful,” she wrote as the caption.

Don is an action thriller film directed by Chandra Barot from a story written by Salim–Javed. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles. Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri and Satyen Kappu too featured alongside the megastar.

On December 31, Urmila bid farewell to 2024 with gratitude. She shared a couple of beautiful photos and wrote, “Goodbye 2024… what a ride you have been!! I’m only grateful for everything that you brought with you. I accept, with all humility, everything you gave me with a smile and move forward.”

The actress also added a playful note in her post, teasing her followers by asking them to guess her current location. She wrote, “By the way, can you all guess where I am? Let me know your guess!!”

Meanwhile, Urmila recently made headlines for filing for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. In September, the actress reportedly submitted the divorce petition in Bandra, Mumbai. Sources suggest that the separation was not mutual, and the divorce filing took place four months ago.

It was in 1977 with “Karm”, when Urmila made her debut as a child. She was later seen films such as Narsimha, “Rangeela”, “Judaai”, “Satya”, “Jungle”, “Antham”, “Gaayam”, “Indian”, “Kaun?”, “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya”, “Bhoot”, “Ek Hasina Thi” and “Pinjar”.

Urmila's last movie was in 2014 with “Ajoba”, a Marathi film where she played the role of Purva Rao. She also made a special appearance in the 2018 black comedy-drama Blackmail.

