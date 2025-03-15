Urban Naxals: Sule urges Maha to review security Bill amid Secretariat’s move to seek public views

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday attacked the state government saying that the Bill to check the ‘Urban Naxal’ menace known as the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, 2024 undermines the fundamental rights of citizens.

Supriya Sule said that through this Bill, the right of common people to speak against the government will be taken away.

In a truly healthy democracy, dissenting opinions are respected and the principle of democracy also values Opposition voices, as they ensure that those in power remain accountable and respect public opinion, Supriya Sule added.

She has urged the government to review the draft of this Bill and ensure that constitutional values are not violated.

Sule chose to target the government after the Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat, through an advertisement in national newspapers, appealed to the citizens and non-government organisations among others, to submit suggestions and objections till April 1 on the Bill.

The Secretariat’s move comes after the state Assembly during the Winter Session decided to refer it to a committee headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule for further deliberations.

In her post regarding the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, 2024 on X, Sule said, “In the proposed 'Prevention of certain unlawful activities by individuals and organisations and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto', the definition of "illegal acts" seems to grant unlimited powers to government agencies.

“This effectively gives the government a licence to establish a Police Raj, which could be misused against individuals, institutions, or organisations that express constructive Opposition in a democratic manner.

“This Bill undermines the very concept of "We, the People of India." By granting the administration unchecked powers, there is a risk that individuals may be harassed out of sheer vindictiveness.

“Criticising government policies and decisions, peacefully protesting, or organising marches could all be deemed illegal acts. This Bill disregards the principles of ideological diversity and directly infringes upon citizens' constitutional rights.”

“Furthermore, the Bill grants the government the power to interfere in certain judicial processes, posing a direct threat to judicial independence. Some of its provisions encroach upon fundamental constitutional rights such as Freedom of Expression, Freedom of Association, and the Right to Fair Trial.”

“Historically, the British attempted to introduce a similar law (The Rowlatt Act) to suppress opposition during colonial rule. This Bill is a direct denial of the core principles of the Indian Constitution, and we strongly condemn it. We urge the government to review the draft of this Bill and ensure that constitutional values are not violated,” said Sule.

The Bill, which was presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Assembly on December 18 last year, proposes to contain ‘Urban Naxal’ menace and provide more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations.

He said that the Bill is not aimed to suppress genuine dissent but to weed out the ‘Urban Naxal’ bastions.

The Bill proposes jail term and penalty payable by unlawful organisations and powers to take possession of places and forfeit funds.

The Bill is crafted on the lines of the Public Security Act passed by Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for effective monitoring of unlawful activities of Naxal frontal organisations or similar organisations.

