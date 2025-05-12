Unseasonal rain, cool weather leads to drop in TN‘s power demand

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Scattered, unseasonal rainfall across various parts of Tamil Nadu has not only brought much-needed respite from the summer heat but also led to a noticeable drop in electricity demand during April and the first half of May this year.

Data from the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) shows that the State’s peak power demand for April 2025 was 20,148 MW, recorded on April 24. This is significantly lower than the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco)’s earlier projection of 21,943 MW for the month.

Tangedco had anticipated that demand would surpass the all-time high of 20,830 MW, which was set on May 2, 2024. In contrast to last summer, when power demand surged due to a relentless heatwave, this year’s summer has been milder, punctuated by sporadic showers across districts, including Chennai.

These rains have not only cooled down temperatures but also helped reduce household and commercial use of cooling appliances, easing the pressure on the state’s power infrastructure.

Power demand data further illustrates this trend. In April 2024, the 20,000 MW mark was breached on eight separate days. However, in April 2025, it was crossed only once. The average peak demand for April last year stood at 19,482 MW, whereas this year it dropped to 18,354 MW -- a reduction of nearly six per cent.

Energy consumption figures reflect a similar pattern. In April 2024, the State consumed 12,648 million units, compared to 11,986 million units in April 2025. Daily energy consumption also fell, from an average of 421 million units per day in April 2024 to 399 million units this April.

Notably, in April 2024, daily consumption crossed 400 million units on 28 days, while in April 2025, it did so on only 16 days.

A senior official from Tangedco confirmed that the decline in demand was closely tied to prevailing weather conditions.

“The widespread use of air conditioners is a major factor influencing peak demand. With relatively cooler temperatures this year, AC usage has been significantly lower,” the official said.

With the Southwest Monsoon expected to advance soon, power managers are optimistic about maintaining stable supply conditions in the months ahead.

