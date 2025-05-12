Virat Kohli Retirement: Why ‘269’ Has Everyone Talking

Virat Kohli's retirement from test cricket marks a sad day for Indian cricket fans across the world, following Rohit Sharma's lead. Over the past few days, there have been widespread discussion and rumors about Virat announcing his decision to the BCCI to quit. The Indian cricket board tried to persuade Virat to change his decision and even held multiple talks, but that didn't work out.

Kohli and the BCCI have agreed that he should retire. Now, all attention is on Kohli's emotional retirement post on Instagram, where he talked about what it meant for him to represent India in the longer format of the game.

Virat has always been an advocate of the test format, and his captaincy stint reflects the best that Team India has ever performed with the red ball. Even though Virat's test numbers are nowhere near his ODI numbers, he still has managed to stay in the top league of batters that have ever represented India in test cricket.

The number 269 mentioned in his lengthy and emotional Instagram post refers to his test cap. He was the 269th player to ever represent Team India in test cricket, and Virat has always held that as one of his life's biggest achievements. At his 100th test match, Virat received a special memento from his childhood hero Rahul Dravid, who was the coach of team India.

"#269, sign off." This is what Virat wrote, and very rarely do we see players putting up their test cap number while talking about what representing India means to them. It's a day of sadness for Indian cricket fans, and it will take quite a while for Indian cricket to regain its glory in the long format of the game as Virat steps aside.