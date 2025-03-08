Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurates 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has inaugurated the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

This cafe will provide delicious food to passengers at affordable prices.

The Union Minister on Friday inaugurated the new cafe, marking a significant milestone in the Narendra Modi-led Union government's initiative to enhance passenger amenities at airports across the country.

Located in the check-in hall of Terminal 1, the cafe will offer passengers snacks starting at Rs 20.

The Udaan Yatri Cafe aims to make food at the airport more affordable and of best quality for passengers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ram Mohan Naidu emphasised the government’s commitment to improving passenger experiences at Indian airports. He stated that initiatives like the Udaan Yatri Cafe align with the goal of making flying a more inclusive and comfortable experience. The introduction of budget-friendly food options is a step towards ensuring that even budget travellers can enjoy quality refreshments without the typically high costs associated with airport dining.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said, "We are delighted to be the first privately managed airport in the country to offer affordable snacks and refreshments to its passengers at the Ahmedabad Airport. Keeping in line with the vision of the Central government, we are able to carry forward the mission of making air travel affordable and accessible to every traveller across the country."

With the launch of Udaan Yatri Cafe, passengers at the Ahmedabad airport can now enjoy high-quality refreshments at affordable prices, in line with the Union government's mission to make flying more inclusive.

This initiative reflects the ongoing efforts to provide affordable and high-quality amenities, which will further enhance passenger satisfaction and convenience.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL) has the responsibility of managing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad.

AIAL is headed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship infrastructure arm of the diverse Adani Group.

Leveraging Adani Group's expertise in transportation and logistics hubs, AAHL aims to connect major cities in the country through a strategic hub-and-spoke model.

This, combined with a deep understanding of modern mobility needs, fuels AIAL's vision of establishing Ahmedabad airport as a major gateway for passenger and cargo traffic in Western India.

