Sushmita on Women’s Day: Wish us all courage to live an authentic life, financial independence

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen penned a heartwarming note, wishing everyone the courage to live an authentic life, financial independence, the unconditional support of sisterhood, and the unapologetic confidence to say ‘No’.

International Women's Day is celebrated annually as a focal point in the women's rights movement. International Women's Day gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a fiery red saree. The image only has a silhouette of the actress as she got clicked for the image.

She wrote: “‘To women & those who empathise with being one, what a privilege it is to be a part of this sisterhood…to have never met you all & yet to know…YOU get me as I get you’

“Who else could truly understand the depths of our emotions, the strength in our vulnerability, the resilience against all odds, the power to endure life…and further, choose to nurture another. The insatiable appetite for love, An impossible capacity to forgive, An indomitable spirit in constant pursuit of everyone’s happiness.”

“The exhaustion, heartaches, judgments, lack of understanding, social pressures, inequalities, even our ever changing biology…yes, they are all real…and yet…God knows, even these carry the Fuel to PROPEL us forward!!! Ahhh WOMEN!”

She then sent out good wishes for all women.

“I wish us all, the courage to live an authentic life, financial independence, lots of travels, the confidence to enjoy a meal in the company of one’s self, the unconditional support of this sisterhood & the unapologetic tone when saying ‘No’. I wish you my kind of LOVE!!! #celebrateyourself#blessedtobeawoman #livepassionately #loveyourself Happy Women’s Day!!! #grow #glow #flow I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

