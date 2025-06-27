Union Minister Kumaraswamy lauds banks' role in delivering Modi govt's schemes to beneficiaries

Mandya (Karnataka), June 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy has stated that the central government has implemented many programmes for the empowerment of women, and banks have done commendable work in delivering the benefits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes to the people.

He made the statement while participating virtually in a district-level bankers’ meeting held in Mandya.

Kumaraswamy also praised the PM Narendra Modi-led central government for introducing several schemes aimed particularly at empowering girl children.

He further observed that banks have served as a bridge to help youth, women, and farmers access the benefits of central government schemes.

Kumaraswamy urged banks to expand these efforts to reach even more people.

He further directed banks to provide proper guidance to farmers who opt for one-time loan settlement and to ensure that such farmers are eligible for fresh loans.

The minister stated that complaints are being received about high interest rates on various types of loans taken by farmers. As a result, many farmers are now trying to repay their loans through a one-time settlement. Banks must cooperate with such farmers, he said.

Kumaraswamy noted that farmers are in financial distress, and complaints about high interest rates are coming in regularly.

"This is why many are trying to repay their loans in full at once. At such times, banks must treat them with courtesy. Under no circumstances should banks act harshly towards farmers," the Union Minister firmly stated.

On this occasion, the Annual Financial Credit Report was released. Zilla Panchayat CEO Nandini, various district-level officials, and heads of banks in the district were also present.

Earlier, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Union Minister Kumaraswamy stated, "I have no idea what is going on inside the Congress party. But I did see reports that the Chief Minister’s close aides themselves are talking about a rebellion. That’s all I’ve seen in the media."

Responding to questions regarding Minister K.N. Rajanna’s comments, he stated, "Rajanna has said there will be a change in state politics in September, that a rebellion is coming. Whether it’s truly a rebellion or not, I do not know. You should ask Rajanna or the Chief Minister themselves. How would I know about developments within their party?" he stated.

Expressing concern over the death of five tigers in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Kumaraswamy said such a tragic incident should not have occurred.

"It is a black mark on the state. There is no information yet on what caused the tigers' deaths. A thorough investigation must be conducted, and the truth should come out," he urged.

When asked about the recent visit of Opposition Leader R. Ashoka to Delhi amid talks of the appointment of a new State President, Kumaraswamy clarified: "Ashoka had come to my residence in Delhi. We are like brothers. There was no political discussion. I have recently moved into a new government residence in Delhi, and he was visiting for the first time. As for the matter of the BJP state president, I have no information."

The Union Minister also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Jayanti.

“Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda was not just the founder of Bengaluru and a remarkable administrator, he was a visionary, a peace-loving leader who worked for the welfare of people. We must always remember this,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added that Kempe Gowda’s visionary path in various fields, such as urban development, irrigation, and agriculture, continues to serve as a model and source of inspiration.

“Let us carry forward the proud legacy of Bengaluru, now a global hub for science, technology, innovation, industry, and employment opportunities,” he concluded.

