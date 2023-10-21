Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav faces BJP workers' wrath in Jabalpur soon after 5th list announced

Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the ruling BJP, faced wrath of a section of party workers in Jabalpur on Saturday after the party released its fifth list of candidates.

Soon after the central BJP leadership released the list of party’s 92 candidates for the November 17 elections, a group of party workers, all of a sudden, barged into the party office in Jabalpur and staged a protest over denial of ticket for their candidate from Jabalpur North Assembly seat.

In the fifth list released on Saturday, the BJP has fielded Abhilash Pandey from Jabalpur North seat.

Enraged with denial of ticket for their preferred candidate, the protesters cornered the Union Minister and shouted slogans against the state BJP President V. D. Sharma.

The protesters also tried to reach the Union Minister, however, other party workers managed to bring him out from the party office.

A video surfaced on social media showed that the minister almost cornered by the enraged protesters even as he tried to calm them down but to no avail.Yadav's security personnel was also seen to be manhandled.

However, the state BJP unit was yet to make any official statement on this incident far.

In its fifth list of candidates, the BJP has retained 37 sitting MLAs, while facing huge anti-incumbency after nearly two decades of its rules in the state, has denied tickets for 29 sitting MLAs, including three state ministers and national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya.

