Cong appoints ex-Maha CM Chavan, K'taka minister Boseraju as spl observers for T'gana polls

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister and senior party leader Ashok Chavan, and Karnataka Cabinet Minister NS Boseraju as special observers for Telangana Assembly election.

In a notification, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: "Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal for the appointment of Chavan and Boseraju as Congress Special Observers for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Telangana - 2023, with immediate effect."

The Congress has been campaigning aggressively in Telangana to come to power for the first time in the southern state after its formation in 2014.

The Congress has already announced several guarantees for Telangana.

Even former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has participated in the 'Vijayabheri Bus Yatra' in the state from October 18 to October 20.

Polling for the 119-member Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

