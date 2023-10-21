BJP bends: Raje, 10 MLAs of her camp, given tickets in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) Even as protests across the streets of Rajasthan, that began after the release of the BJP’s first list of candidates for 41 constituencies, haven’t stopped, the party on Saturday released a second list with 83 candidates.

This time, the BJP has given a ticket to Vasundhara Raje who will contest from Jhalrapatan for the fifth time, while the seat of Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod has been changed. He has been given a ticket from Taranagar instead of Churu. He has already contested elections from Taranagar.

At the same time, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur, who joined the BJP a few days ago, has been given a ticket from Nathdwara. He will face Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi.

Meanwhile, the BJP has cancelled the tickets of eight MLAs in the second list. They include Suryakanta Vyas from Sursagar, Ashok Lahoti from Sanganer, Chandrabhan Singh Akya from Chittorgarh, Subhash Poonia from Surajgarh, Mohan Ram Chaudhary from Nagaur, Ruparam from Makrana, Lalit Kumar Ostwal from Badi Sadri and Harendra Ninama from Ghatol.

The 10 MLAs who have got party tickets from the Raje faction are Kalicharan Saraf from Malviya Nagar, Pratap Singh Singhvi from Chhabra, Gurdeep Singh Shahpini from Sangaria, Srichand Kripalani from Nimbahera, Abhishek Matoria from Nauhar, Kalulal Meghwal from Dag, Narendra Nagar from Khanpur, Govind Ranipuriya from Manoharthana, Prem Singh from Neemkathana and Kailash Chand Verma from Bajaur, Bagru.

Narpat Singh Rajvi, MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar seat of Jaipur, has now been given a ticket from Chittorgarh. In the first list, the BJP cancelled his ticket and gave ticket to Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari from Vidyadhar Nagar. The ticket of sitting MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya has been cancelled for Rajvi, although opposition to this decision has also started.

Chandrabhan in his tweet said, “Your Chandrabhan will once again live up to your trust. Chittorgarh Assembly constituency is my family and the bright future of the family is my only concern…”

