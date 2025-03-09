Union Home Secretary in J&K today to review security

Jammu, March 9 (IANS) The Union Home Secretary will arrive here on Sunday to review Jammu and Kashmir's security with the chiefs of paramilitary forces, police, and central and union territory intelligence agencies.

This is Govind Mohan’s first security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir as the Union Home Secretary. Director General Border Security Force Daljit Singh Chaudhary arrived here on Saturday and visited the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district to get an update on the operational preparedness of the deployed BSF troops there.

Top brass of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials dealing with J&K will attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held in two sessions, and police chiefs of all the UT's 20 districts are expected to attend one session of the meeting.

Sources said that while the meeting will review the overall security in the entire J&K, it will be more focused on reviewing measures to make the Jammu division free of terrorists.

Sources added that the Government of India (GOI) is concerned about the presence of terrorists in the higher reaches of the Jammu division, who should have been neutralised during the winter months due to climatic conditions but are reported to be still active in those areas.

“As most of these terrorists are believed to be Pakistanis, their survival in extreme winter is not possible without some local support.

“The MHA is concerned about the reports of terrorists’ presence in the upper reaches of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts. A strategy is likely to be worked out to neutralize these terrorists jointly by the Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The exact number of these terrorists is still not known, but they reportedly move around in groups of three to four at a time”, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the J&K security thrice this year so far on February 4, 5 and 11.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired two back-to-back security review meetings, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu, this year so far.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, state Home Secretary Chandraker Bharti, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Additional DG CID, Nitish Kumar, IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Kashmir, V.K. Birdi and senior officers of BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies will attend the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Jammu Convention Centre.

