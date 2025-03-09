Shabana Azmi curates 'Femme Lens' at Red Lorry Film Festival, celebrating women filmmakers

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Veteran actress and advocate for cinema, Shabana Azmi, has curated the Femme Lens category at the upcoming edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

The section showcased exceptional films by women filmmakers from across the globe. The special showcase, held on Women's Day, celebrated the bold brilliance and storytelling prowess of women in cinema.

Reflecting on her selections, Shabana Azmi shared, "I'm happy to curate the 'Femme Lens' category at Red Lorry Film Festival, selecting these exceptional films as they celebrate the bold brilliance by wonderful women filmmakers from across the world. Cinema has the power to transcend boundaries, and these titles exemplify the artistry and storytelling they bring to the big screen."

She further mentioned, "I'm excited for attendees to experience these carefully curated selections and explore new worlds through cinema. Women's Day is the perfect day to show these women and many more like them, we appreciate their commitment and dedication to their art."

With Femme Lens, the festival reaffirms its commitment to fostering diverse voices in filmmaking, providing a platform for women's perspectives to shine on the big screen.

The Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow is set to return for its second edition from March 21-23, 2025. The festival will feature invaluable insights from luminaries such as Guneet Monga, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Alok Tandon, Akarsh Khurana, Sooni Taraporevala, Anjum Rajabali, and Kausar Munir.

Producer Guneet Monga will host an interactive masterclass on taking independent films to the global stage.

Additionally, Siddharth Roy Kapur will set in motion, a candid dialogue about the evolving cinema and entertainment landscape, along with directors Akarsh Khurana and Sooni Taraporevala having an insightful discussion on the evolving storytelling.

Moreover, screenwriter Anjum Rajabali will throw light on the nuances of compelling storytelling.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.