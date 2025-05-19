Unfortunate, disappointing: BJP slams TMC for boycotting Operation Sindoor all-party delegations

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The BJP has responded sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's decision to opt out of the government’s all-party delegations going abroad for diplomatic missions to articulate India's position emanating from across the border.

The delegation is scheduled to visit several countries to showcase India’s diplomatic and military resolve, expose Pakistan’s role in sponsoring cross-border terrorism, and highlight the bravery of the Indian armed forces.

However, Trinamool Congress has opted out of the initiative, reportedly informing the Centre that MP Yusuf Pathan, who was nominated to represent the party, or any other party MP, will not join the mission.

Reacting strongly, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “What has happened to Mamata Banerjee? Whom is she trying to please? All 140 crore people of this country stand with the nation and the valour of our armed forces. The heroism of our forces during Operation Sindoor is being praised across the world. Yet, the TMC has objections. Every patriot will find Mamata Banerjee’s decision unfortunate and disappointing.”

Hussain also criticised Pakistan's actions during the recent conflict, stating, “Pakistan carried out completely disgraceful actions. They specifically tried to target religious sites. However, their attempts were foiled by our air defence system. Pakistan is a rogue nation. The only ideology Pakistan seems to follow is terrorism. They walk the path of terror while wearing the cloak of Islam.”

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also took a dig at the TMC's move, remarking, “Some people want to confuse India’s victory narrative. Today, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the entire country salutes the bravery of our armed forces. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India stands united. While India holds a 'Shaurya Yatra' under the Tricolour, Pakistan is busy parading its terrorists.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people.

All-party MP delegations will engage in diplomatic efforts and global outreach against terrorism to highlight India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism at the international level in several countries.

