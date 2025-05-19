IIT Tag doesn't guarantee a job outside India; Software Techie's Post on X Goes Viral

A recent online discussion has ignited debate regarding the worth of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) degrees in the international employment market. Kunal Kushwaha, a London-based tech professional, commented that IITs are widely respected in India, but their standing might not be similarly valued internationally.

What Counts in the International Employment Market?

Kushwaha's tweet raises the point that it is crucial to demonstrate one's competence, projects, and problem-solving skills in job interviews. He reiterates that businesses are more concerned with what a person can do, not where they studied. This view is shared by others who aver that the international job market rewards results more than college names.

The Shift in Hiring Trends

The controversy is an indicator of a broader trend in hiring, where the experience and capabilities of a candidate are more valued than their qualification. This is especially true for those seeking remote or international opportunities, where the focus is on what the candidate can deliver, not which institution they graduated from.

The Value of IIT Degrees in India

Though Kushwaha's words might be true in the international job market, others are of the opinion that the IIT label is still well worth it in India. Referring to IIT as an alma mater can break the ice, speak volumes about past labor, and display commitment. Most people hold the view that the IIT label remains revered in India and other nations such as the Gulf.

Displaying Work Experience

Kushwaha's advice to employment seekers is to emphasize their work experience, skills, and projects in their job search. The strategy will make candidates marketable despite their qualifications. By emphasizing their accomplishments and abilities, employment seekers will have a better chance of succeeding in the international job market.

The debate raises the significance of realizing the subtleties of the job market in India and worldwide. While IIT degrees could be very valuable within India, career seekers must emphasize acquiring skills, highlighting work experience, and proving problem-solving skills to achieve success in the international job market.

Got a message today that began with “I’m an IIT alumnus” and asked for a referral for an AI role. I understand how hard the job search can be. It takes courage to reach out. But when messages are short, every word matters. Leading with a college name can sometimes miss the… pic.twitter.com/k4N3A6b2o7 — Kunal Kushwaha (@kunalstwt) May 17, 2025

Also read: Haryana Schools Summer Holidays from June 1 to 30!