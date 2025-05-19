Mahesh Babu's Sister In Law Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Covid Positive

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who happens to be the sister-in-law of Superstar Mahesh Babu, shared on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She posted a message on Instagram saying, “Hello people! I have been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your mask! - Shilpa Shirodkar.” She also added a short caption: “Stay Safe.”

Fans quickly responded in the comments, sending her good wishes and reminding others to stay careful. One fan wrote, “Get well soon,” while another said, “Take care Shilpa ji.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are rising again in several Asian countries, including Singapore and Hong Kong. Health experts believe this could be due to lower immunity and fewer elderly people getting booster shots.

Singapore has reported about 14,200 cases as of May 3, a 28% increase compared to last year. China is also seeing a rise in infections, and Thailand has had more cases since the Songkran Festival in April. However, Singapore’s Health Ministry says the current COVID variants are not more dangerous than earlier ones.

On the work front, Shilpa Shirodkar is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Jatadhara. The movie is a supernatural fantasy thriller and will also mark Sonakshi Sinha’s debut in Telugu cinema. It stars Sudheer Babu in the lead role, with Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in supporting roles.