Undeclared emergency prevailing now, alleges Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, June 26 (IANS) A day after the BJP observed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day) to mark 50 years of the Emergency, former CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that an undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country now.

He said, "Celebrating 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' by BJP governments is like a dishonest person giving a lecture on honesty. If democracy has ever suffered a massive blow in this country, it has been in the last 11 years."

Gehlot alleged that the current regime has systematically dismantled democratic institutions and fundamental freedoms.

He described the prevailing political atmosphere in India as an "undeclared emergency", stating that although there has been no formal suspension of the Constitution or declaration by the President, "attempts to crush people's rights, freedom of speech, and opposition voices are ongoing."

"In today's India, if a journalist questions the government, they are branded a traitor; if a student protests, they are labelled a terrorist; if an opposition leader raises a voice, ED raids follow. Is this the BJP's new model of democracy? No. This is the murder of democracy," he claimed.

Gehlot said, "When the opposition makes allegations, the media ignores it, but the government's rebuttals are broadcast prominently to discredit those claims."

Drawing comparison, he said that during the Emergency period (1975–77), "no Chief Ministers were jailed, nor was any MP's membership cancelled. However, under the current regime, Delhi and Jharkhand's Chief Ministers have been imprisoned, and Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership was revoked."

Notably, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were arrested in connection with money laundering cases.

"Over 200 opposition leaders have faced ED action, which mysteriously stops once they join the BJP," he claimed.

Accusing the BJP of manipulating state governments, he said, "During the Emergency, no government was toppled through horse-trading. But in the past 11 years, elected governments have been overthrown in states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur through defections."

Gehlot claimed, "Today, even couples hesitate to talk on regular calls and resort to FaceTime or WhatsApp, fearing surveillance."

He slammed the Central government for "bypassing" constitutional provisions and "infringing" on federal rights, stating, "Laws are being imposed on state subjects without consent. In BJP-ruled states, Chief Ministers are puppets, while in opposition-ruled states, Governors are used to interfere. This is a direct assault on the Constitution and democracy."

Ending with a resolute note, he declared: "We will not be afraid. We will not bow down. We will continue to fight to save the Constitution, democracy, and the people's voice."

