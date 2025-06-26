Pankaj Tripathi: I won't do back to back work like before

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has his diary full of work with Metro…In Dino, Criminal Justice Season 4 and an upcoming film with Amit Rai. However, the star has said that he won’t do back-to-back work to spend some quality time at home.

“So now, I have decided that I will do one thing, and I will take a month's leave for 20 days. I won't do it back to back like before. I will finish one work, take a month's leave, and then start another. Now I won't do that much. I will work less,” Pankaj told IANS, when asked about staying so busy.

The actor had once said that he acts for deeper reasons beyond fame or money. Has that reason changed over the years?

“The reason has changed a little. But earlier I used to say that I am not doing it for fame or money. But deep down, if it was for fame or money, then only I would have come to become an actor. Yes. So I don't know. But now I feel that it has changed a little,” he added.

The actor currently awaits the release of “Metro…In Dino,” which delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film “Life in a... Metro” directed by Basu. Partly inspired by Billy Wilder's romantic comedy film The Apartment, it features an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. It narrates the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and deals with topics such as extramarital affairs, sanctity of marriage, commitment phobia, and love.

