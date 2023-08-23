Uncertainties galore over installation of CCTVs in Jadavpur University campus

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) Despite a formal decision by the Jadavpur University (JU) authorities to install CCTVs within the university campus amid the ragging death of a university fresher on August 10, uncertainties continue to brew on the time of the installation.

The frustration of the newly- appointed interim vice-chancellor of the university, Buddhedeb Sau over the same was evident in his reaction when questioned by the media on Wednesday afternoon.

“I cannot install the CCTVs within the university campus myself. A decision has been taken on this count. However, we cannot rush into it,” Sau said.

It is learnt that a large section of the students of the university are still against installation of CCTV machines within the campus even

after the unfortunate death of the fresher.

Meanwhile, JU insiders said that the authorities are adamant on taking the final decision on the CCTV installation only after a meeting of the working

committee of the university on this count. An initial decision has been taken to install 11 CCTVs at the initial stage.

The West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) has reportedly got definite clues of the ragging menace going on within the students’ hostel of JU in front of which the body of the deceased fresher was recovered on August 10.

Sources said that WBHRC has secured these clues through the questioning of different persons associated with the university including students as well as through field inspection conducted by a team of the commission.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sought a report from the JU authorities on the unfortunate death of the fresher on August 10. The university authorities are supposed to send that report by Wednesday.

