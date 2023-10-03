ULFA-I executes its two cadres for ‘spying’

Guwahati, Oct 3 (IANS) The United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) has executed two of its cadres for various reasons, including alleged espionage, a statement issued by the banned outfit said on Tuesday.

Lachit Hazarika, also known as Brigadier Salim Asom, and Bornali Asom, also known as Nayanmoni Chetia, were slain on September 20, according to a statement released by the ULFA-I.

Evidently, the execution took place on Myanmar's soil, where the organisation is based.

Senior member Hazarika was from the Lakhimpur area of northern Assam, while Asom, a boxer from the Tinsukia area of upper Assam, has joined the outlawed organisation in 2021.

The family of Asom pleaded with the ULFA leadership to provide answers after hearing that the pair had been killed earlier in the day and to provide her remains if she had received the death penalty.

"Bornali told us she was going to play one day (two years ago) but she never came back. Since then, she has vanished without a trace, and she never got in touch with us,” her mother claimed.

The two were accused of 17 offenses by the ULFA-I. They are accused of working with Indian espionage agencies, forcing rivals to hand over weapons and ammunition after being blackmailed by the group's female members, and killing colleagues who fled in fictitious encounters. They were also accused of blackmailing female cadres for personal gain, sharing information about the organisation's movement routes with the enemy, encouraging new recruits to flee, and making an attempt to gain access to a high-ranking individual's private information.

Additionally, they were accused of destroying the organisation's weapons and radio sets as part of a conspiracy after being swayed by police and army officers.

