U'Khand CM discusses state-related issues, 2024 polls with party leaders

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the state besides the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The development came after Dhami met Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt at his official residence here.

BJP national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, party's state chief Mahendra Bhatt and MPs from the region were also present.

Meanwhile, Dhami while apprising about the meeting in a tweet, said they held extensive discussions on various issues besides the welfare programmes being run by the government, and upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

