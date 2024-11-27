UK tour fruitful, says MP CM before leaving for Germany

Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that his UK (United Kingdom) visit has been very fruitful from the investment point of view.

In a statement issued from his office, Yadav said many industrialists have shown interest in investing in various sectors, including IT, education, renewable energy, industry etc.

"Our three-day UK visit has been fruitful and we will see its results in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February 2025 in Bhopal," CM Yadav said after concluding his three-day UK tour on Wednesday.

During his UK visit, Yadav held one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists and addressed the conferences. He also visited the British Parliament, where he met with Baroness Verma, President of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

He also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square Garden, reflecting on the shared values of democracy between the UK and India.

Following his three-day tour of the UK, CM Yadav will be now on a two-day visit to Germany (November 28 and 29) where he will hold discussions with the leaders of the Bavaria state government and the Consul General of India in Munich.

He will participate in the interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, in which representatives of the Consul General of India, CII, Invest India, and Indo-German Chamber of Commerce will also be present.

Yadav will also visit the factory of LAPP Group in Stuttgart on November 29 and will discuss investment-related matters with the officials, said the statement.

Chief Minister Yadav has embarked on a six-day international visit to the United Kingdom and Germany to promote industrial growth and attract foreign investment for the state.

