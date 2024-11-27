Mahindra Launches BE 6e and XEV 9e Electric SUVs Starting at ₹18.90 Lakh

Chennai, November 27, 2024: Mahindra has revolutionized electric mobility with the launch of its flagship Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. Built on the groundbreaking INGLO electric architecture and powered by MAIA, the world's fastest automotive AI system, these vehicles embody Mahindra's vision of "Unlimit India." This initiative aims to push Indian innovation beyond global benchmarks. Introductory prices* for the BE 6e start at ₹18.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e begins at ₹21.90 lakh, as announced during the Global Premiere.

Building a Lifestyle Brand

Mahindra's strategy focuses on creating vehicles that reflect aspirational lifestyles. The BE 6e offers a sporty, performance-driven experience for those who love adventure and precision. Meanwhile, the XEV 9e combines luxury and elegance, setting a new standard in refined indulgence.

These Electric Origin SUVs feature class-leading range, intelligent ride dynamics, advanced safety systems, and a cinematic cabin experience. They are not just vehicles—they represent a bold, authentic lifestyle.

Heartcore Design Philosophy

The BE 6e and XEV 9e embody Mahindra’s Heartcore Design, forging an emotional connection with bold innovation and modern luxury. The BE 6e boasts an athletic silhouette and race-inspired agility, while the XEV 9e exudes sophistication with its sleek SUV-coupe design.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated: "Our Electric Origin SUVs are about ‘Unlimit Love,’ inspiring customers to live without limits. The BE 6e thrives on performance and adrenaline, while the XEV 9e blends luxury with dynamic performance, setting new global benchmarks."

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Product Development, added: "These SUVs are world-beaters, not merely matching but redefining industry standards. The BE 6e and XEV 9e showcase technology that makes everything else history."

INGLO Electric Architecture Highlights

Range: BE 6e (682 km) | XEV 9e (656 km)

Battery: 79 kWh LFP battery with a lifetime warranty for the first owner

Powertrain: 210 kW output, 0-100 km/h in 6.7s (BE 6e), 6.8s (XEV 9e)

Charging: 20-80% in under 20 minutes (175 kW charger)

Suspension: Intelligent semi-active dampers, 5-link rear suspension

MAIA: The Most Advanced Automotive AI

Performance: 220 k DMIPS, 51 TOPS, over 80 billion transistors

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 with 24 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G support

ADAS L2+: Equipped with advanced sensors for safety and autonomous features

Hero Features

XEV 9e: Three 31.24 cm screens creating a 110.08 cm wide display

BE 6e: Race-ready digital cockpit and augmented reality HUD

Sound System: 16-speaker Harman Kardon setup with Dolby Atmos

Drive Modes: Range, Everyday, and Race options

ADAS and Safety: Includes 5 radars, 360-degree cameras, and driver monitoring systems

Investment and Rollout

Mahindra has allocated ₹4,500 crore of its ₹16,000 crore investment plan towards electric vehicles. Deliveries for the BE 6e and XEV 9e are set to begin by February or March 2025, with a phased launch starting January 2025.

Redefining Ownership:

500 specialists for premium customer experiences

Over-the-air updates and dedicated support teams

A specialized charging vertical (CHARGE.IN) with relationship managers

Mahindra’s BE 6e and XEV 9e are not just SUVs—they mark the dawn of a new era in electric mobility, setting global standards in innovation, luxury, and performance.