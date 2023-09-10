UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham temple

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is on a visit to India to attend the G20 Summit, on Sunday morning visited the famous Akshardham temple here, amid tight security.

Sunak, who was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, performed 'puja' during his visit to the temple.

The British Prime Minister arrived in India on Friday afternoon. On the first day, he held a bilateral meeting with Prime MInister Narendra Modi at his official residence here.

On Saturday, Sunak attended the G20 Summit here at the Bharat Mandapam and also attended the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

On Sunday morning, he was at the Rajghat here along with other dignitaries to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

