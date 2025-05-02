Ujjwala Yojana changes life of 'divyang' Veena Devi in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, May 2 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has transformed the life of Veena Devi, a divyang woman in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. This scheme has not only freed her from the smoke billowing from her stove but also had a positive impact on her health.

Veena Devi, a resident of Bahalkhana area of Muzaffarpur, is ​ differently abled in her both legs and cannot walk. Earlier, she used to cook food on stove. Due to her physical limitations, she faced many challenges in arranging firewood and also medicines for herself.

After she became aware of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, she opted for it. At that time, little did she know about its potential for change in her life.

Speaking to IANS, Veena Devi said, "I received the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and am very thankful to Prime Minister.

“I am handicapped from both legs and have poor eyesight. I have got a lot of relief by getting the benefit of this scheme and I thank PM Modi for this scheme."

Veena Devi's daughter also told IANS, "Seven years ago we used to cook on the stove, due to which there was a lot of risk of illness. Now our family has got the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and we are very happy to get it."

She further said that she has received benefits of other schemes from the central government, which include ration and special allowance.

"I thank Prime Minister Modi, because of whom poor people like us are able to get benefits," she said.

Notably, PMUY is a social welfare scheme of Modi government for achieving smoke-free rural India. The key objective of the scheme is to replace harmful cooking fuels such as coal and firewood with clean LPG to protect women and children's health by reducing indoor smoke pollution.

