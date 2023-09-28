Ujjain rape case: Family in Satna had lodged missing report, four more detained

Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) The 12-year-old mentally challenged girl, who was raped in Ujjain and begged people for help, has been identified and her family traced in Satna district, said police on Thursday, adding that four more people have been detained.

The police claimed that the girl hails from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district and a missing complaint had been registered by her family.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said the girl travelled from Satna to Ujjain on September 25. However, it was yet to be ascertained whether she travelled to Ujjain by train or bus.

“A missing complaint of the girl was registered at a police station in Satna on September 24,” Sharma added.

Sharma said that four more suspects -- those who came in contact with the girl from Satna to Ujjain -- have been detained for interrogation.

“There is a gap of five-six hours after the girl reached Ujjain and the brutal crime took place against her. When we compiled the chain of evidence collected through our different teams of police, we found that four-five people came in her contact from Satna to Ujjain. And they all have been detained,” Sharma added.

The SP further said a special team of 28 police personnel has been formed to investigate the case. Teams have been assigned different tasks. “Our teams inspected bus and railway stations, auto stands and some other places. CCTV footage and some other technical evidence was collected, subsequently, when this evidence was examined, it suggested that the girl had reached Ujjain from Satna,” Sharma added.

He said further investigation will proceed on the basis of interrogation of the suspects detained in connection with the case. “We are very close to solving this case, but the investigation is still underway,” the SP said.

Speaking about the victim’s health condition, Sharma said that she has recovered and her condition was much better than previous days. Notably, the victim’s private part was brutalised and she was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMC) Indore where surgery was conducted.

“As per the doctors’ latest update, the victim has recovered and is better. As surgery was conducted successfully, she is still under observation of the doctors,” he added.

On Wednesday police had detained an auto-driver.

