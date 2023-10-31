Uganda confident ahead of East and Central All Africa Challenge Golf Trophy

Kampala, Oct 31 (IANS) The Uganda women's golf team captain, Peace Kabasweka, stated they are in good form ahead of the East and Central All Africa Challenge Golf Trophy set to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Seven countries are set to compete in the regional competition, scheduled at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas from October 31 to November 4, Xinhua reports.

"We are fortunate because we have participated in several tournaments in the past two months, which have bolstered our form," Kabasweka remarked.

She further noted her recent victories at the 2023 Uganda Ladies Open and the NCBA Entebbe Championship have spurred her on as she leads the team in Rwanda. "We are going to battle and win the trophy," she added.

The Uganda team, which includes Meron Kyomugisha, Judith Komugisha, Eva Magala, and reserve Wendy Angu'deyo, is guided by professional player Flavia Namakula.

Dorren Mwesigye, president of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, informed Xinhua that the squad is highly motivated and ready to represent Uganda with pride. "We recognize the event will be fiercely competitive, but our team is primed and poised to excel," Mwesigye commented.

