Uddhav's condition mirrors Asrani's character in 'Sholay', says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Mumbai unit BJP chief and state Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday took a dig at the Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the ex-chief minister's condition mirrors Asrani's character in 1975-Hindi film, 'Sholay'.

Shelar said: "Uddhav Thackeray’s situation resembles Asrani’s character from Sholay and perhaps that’s why he is claiming that he will fight alone. Uddhav Thackeray has earned a reputation as a ‘treacherous leader’ in modern Maharashtra."

He was responding to Thackeray’s criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah at the rally held on Thursday.

Thackeray had said: "Amit Shah will not decide my place, but my Shivsainiks will. I will not be over by the attack of traitors, but only by burying them (traitors).”

He accused HM Shah of using the state machinery, including the Election Commission of India (ECI) to win elections in Maharashtra and dared to conduct at least one election using the ballot paper instead of EVMs.

Responding to the remarks, Shelar further said,” Mr Uddhav Thackeray, you want to injure HM Amit Shah’s back? How? When? First, check for the marks you have got on your own back when you abandoned your elderly father, the pride of all Hindus, the venerable Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray trapped during the unfortunate deluge of July 26 when you turned your back on the floods caused by the Mithi River and ran to seek shelter in a five-star hotel. The impact of that unfortunate incident is still deep on your back and on your life. Why don’t you for once stand in front of the mirror at Matoshree and check for yourself.”

Shelar also criticised Thackeray for making misleading statements about the Jana Sangh and its historical significance.

Shelar in his post on X said: "Mr Uddhav Thackeray was born on 27 July 1960, which means he has no reason to know anything about the Jana Sangh that was formed in 1951. Furthermore, when the leaders of the Jana Sangh gathered in Delhi on 5 and 6 April 1980 to decide on forming a new political party, Mr Thackeray was just 20 years old and he certainly has no reason to know anything.

“In fact, we wish to tell Mr Uddhav Thackeray, who back then was obsessed with photography and fresh out of his teen years, not to speak about the establishment of Jana Sangh and the BJP. Why is he talking about the Sangh, which is about to complete 100 years? Our leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the prestige of our country worldwide and both Modiji and Amitbhai Shah contributed towards making BJP the number one party in the world…? It is difficult to understand the history of Maharashtra and the Jana Sangh merely by reading a few socialist books,” said Shelar.

“Do you ever notice the marks on your face, the damage you caused to Mumbai through cut commissions from contractors and the deep scars you have left in the hearts of Mumbaikars. Look into the mirror for this as well. Only then will you realise the depth of the wounds you've inflicted on this city. Or perhaps there is some issue clouding your understanding,” he added.

