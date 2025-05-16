Udaipur market shut today after dispute over vegetable prices turn violent

Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) The market in Udaipur remained closed on Friday following a minor dispute which started over vegetable prices and later escalated into a violent sword attack, sparking tension across the Teej Ka Chowk.

Heavy police deployment has since been made in the area.

According to eyewitness, two youths arrived at a vegetable stall in front of the Santoshi Mata Temple on Thursday evening and had an argument with the vendor, Satyaveer, over pricing.

The verbal spat quickly turned hostile, with the youths allegedly pelting stones at the shop before fleeing.

Later, Satyaveer lodged a complaint at Dhanmandi police station and resumed work.

However, around 10 p.m., a group of 8-10 armed youths returned to the spot, wielding swords and sticks, launching a brutal attack on Satyaveer.

Satyaveer sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency unit of MB Hospital.

Following the assault, locals and members of social organisations gathered in large numbers at the scene. In anger, some members of the crowd set fire to nearby vegetable carts and tin sheds, escalating the already tense situation.

The area around Teej Ka Chowk was quickly turned into a security zone, with Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal and other senior officials arriving to manage the situation.

While shops initially opened on Friday morning, traders and locals unanimously shut down all shops in protest.

The traders and locals are demanding that District Collector Namit Mehta and SP Yogesh Goyal visit the site and provide concrete assurances. Protesters raised slogans against the administration, calling the incident a "major lapse" in law and order.

Families of the injured and local organisations have demanded the immediate arrest of all culprits involved.

The police have detained one accused and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and locate the others.

SP Goyal assured that all perpetrators will be arrested soon and appealed to the public to maintain calm and avoid spreading rumours.

As of now, the situation in Dhanmandi, Teej Ka Chowk, and adjoining areas remains tense but under control. Markets continue to be shut, and a sense of fear and unrest persists among locals.

