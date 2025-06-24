Udaipur: Man kills girlfriend after argument over engagement, attempts suicide

Udaipur, June 24 (IANS) A shocking case of murder and attempted suicide has emerged from Udaipur's Hiranmagari area, where a young choreographer allegedly killed his girlfriend following an argument over her recent engagement.

The accused, identified as Vijay Bhoi, later attempted suicide by slitting his wrist with a blade but survived and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Hiranmagari police station officer Bharat Yogi, the deceased has been identified as Nikita Trivedi, the daughter of Omprakash Trivedi, and a nursing student at a private college.

Hailing from a village, Nikita was residing in Hiranmagari with her brother while pursuing her higher studies.

Police investigations reveal that Nikita and Vijay had met through Instagram and had been in a relationship for some time.

The families of the couple were reportedly aware of their involvement, which had caused concern.

Eventually, Nikita's family intervened after which she ended her relationship with Vijay, and arranged her engagement with another individual.

She had ceased all communication with Vijay following the engagement.

Recently, Nikita returned to Udaipur to complete her studies.

Vijay requested to meet Nikita one last time, and she agreed.

On Monday, the couple met at Hotel Kasa Gold in the Parshuram area.

During their conversation, a heated argument broke out over her engagement.

In a fit of rage, Vijay allegedly thrashed Nikita's head against a wall, causing fatal injuries.

She reportedly died on the spot.

Following the incident, Vijay attempted to end his life by slashing the vein in his wrist using a blade.

However, unable to bear the pain, Vijay was rushed to the MB Hospital, leaving Nikita's lifeless body behind in a locked hotel room.

The incident came to light the following morning when hotel staff entered the room for cleaning and discovered Nikita's body.

Police were alerted and launched an investigation, identifying the accused through the CCTV footage and the ID details submitted at check-in of the hotel.

A forensic science laboratory team was also called in to collect evidence from the crime spot.

Police have taken Vijay into custody and are currently questioning him.

Further investigation is underway.

