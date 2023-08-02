Uber working on AI-powered chatbot, logs first-ever operating profit

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Ride-hailing platform Uber is reportedly working on an AI-powered chatbot to boost customer service as the company posted its first-ever operating profit in the second quarter (Q2) this year.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that Uber has been leveraging machine learning for years.

"We’re working on it (chatbot) right now. We have been working with machine learning, artificial intelligence systems for years and years," he was quoted as saying on Bloomberg Technology Show.

Uber’s competitors like DoorDash and Instacart Inc are also building their own chatbots. The company said that gross bookings grew 16 per cent year-over-year to $33.6 billion in Q2. Revenue grew 14 per cent YoY to $9.2 billion and net income was $394 million.

"Robust demand, new growth initiatives, and continued cost discipline resulted in an excellent quarter, with trips up 22 per cent and a GAAP operating profit, for the first time in Uber’s history," said Khosrowshahi.

"These results also translated into strong driver and courier engagement, with 6 million drivers and couriers earning a record $15.1 billion during the quarter," he added.

Monthly active platform consumers reached 137 million, driven by continued improvement in consumer activity for its mobility offerings. Trips on its platform grew 22 per cent YoY and 7 per cent on-quarter, driven by both mobility and delivery growth.

