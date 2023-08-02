Joint intelligence, security coordination meeting held in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 2, (IANS) Army on Wednesday said that a joint intelligence and security coordination meeting was held along with officers from Poonch and Rajouri at Army’s Palma Garrison.

Army said that the conference was attended by senior officials of security apparatus from Army, police, and intelligence agencies.

“The primary objective of the meeting was to assess the existing intelligence and security situation in the region and formulate strategies to ensure the successful and peaceful conduct of upcoming events," army said.

Atmy said that during the meeting, the attendees discussed several key issues related to intelligence gathering, threat assessment, and security arrangements.

“They also reviewed the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and analysed any potential threats that could arise during the anniversary of this event,” army said.

Army said that the participants addressed the security concerns surrounding the upcoming Independence Day celebration and the Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra

Army said that it evaluated the potential challenges, such as possible terrorist activities or civil unrest, and devised strategies to mitigate these risks.

“The meeting served as a platform for sharing intelligence inputs, discussing security protocols, and coordinating efforts among different security agencies,” Army said.

Army said that the participants emphasized the need for seamless coordination, intelligence sharing, and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the region during these important events.

“Overall, the joint intelligence and security coordination meeting aimed to enhance the preparedness and effectiveness of security arrangements in Rajouri and its surrounding areas. By pooling their resources and expertise, the stakeholders aimed to create a robust security framework that would deter potential threats and maintain peace and stability in the region.”

