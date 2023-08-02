Rajasthan Assembly adjourned sine die after uproar over 'Lal Diary'

Jaipur, Aug 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Wednesday created a ruckus during Zero Hour in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of 'Lal Diary' and suspension of party MLA Madan Dilawar.

There was an uproar as soon as Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore spoke on the Lal Diary.

Due to the uproar, the Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings of the House for half an hour twice. It was adjourned sine die the third time. The proceedings were adjourned for half an hour for the first time at 12:09 p.m. and for the second time at 1:30 p.m. The BJP MLAs came to the well of the House and raised slogans.

Even after the House assembled for the third time, the BJP MLAs came to the well and continued shouting slogans.

Amidst the uproar and sloganeering by the BJP MLAs, 5 bills were passed in the House in just 23 minutes. After passing the bills, the House was adjourned sine die. Wednesday was the last day of the proceedings of the present 15th Legislative Assembly. After this, the session will be called in January after the new government is formed post the December assembly polls.

Earlier, the uproar started when Rathore mentioned the Red Diary while raising the matter with an adjournment motion. Demanding the withdrawal of the suspension of Dilawar, he referred to the questions arising on the Lal Diary.

Rathore said that even today some unanswered questions come up and in that the question of the dignity of the House also arises. The question of the dignity of the ruling party also arises. The member of the ruling party wants to table the Lal diary, however it is snatched away. This is not fair.

State water supply minister Mahesh Joshi, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara raised strong objections as soon as Rathore spoke on the issue. When Rathore said that the Lal Diary was snatched away, Joshi said this is the height of lying. It has become a training institute for the BJP to tell lies. Which Red Diary was it? Who snatched it? This is constant lying, he added..

Meanwhile Dotasara tried to interrupt Rathore when he was speaking but the Speaker stopped him. Speaker CP Joshi, citing the tradition of the House, objected to interrupting the Leader of the Opposition while he was speaking. After this Dotasara calmed down.

