Two specific pictures of Mamata Banerjee shortlisted for use in Trinamool programmes

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress leadership has shortlisted two pictures of the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that would henceforth be used in different party programmes, including organisational and public meetings.

While one picture focuses on the superimposed smiling face of the Chief Minister, the second picture is that of a smiling Banerjee with palms folded together in a greeting.

The decision was taken just three weeks before the extended organisational meeting of Trinamool Congress to chart the party’s strategy for the crucial Assembly polls in 2026. The tentative date of this has been scheduled for February 26 or the day next. The venue of the extended organisational meeting will be the Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata.

The decision on this count by the party leadership has been conveyed to all the elected legislators of the party in the Assembly at their WhatsApp group "West Bengal Legislative Assembly Members".

Party insiders said the legislators have been advised to use any of the two shortlisted pictures or both also at the party programmes organised by them within their respective assembly constituencies.

Every year, in the first quarter, such an organisation meeting of the party is held. But this time, party insiders said, the organisational meeting will have special significance considering the crucial Assembly elections next year.

Party insiders said that at the organisational meeting, the Chief Minister might outline the blueprint of how to counter the negative propaganda against her party and government by the opposition parties as well as on how to reach out to the common people in a major way highlighting the different social welfare projects started by the state government.

Political observers are of the opinion that the extended organisational meeting is even more crucial since the much-talked-about organisational reshuffle in Trinamool is likely in the same month with the clear indications being there that Banerjee will have the final say in each and every level of organisational restructuring.

