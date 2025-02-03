Tottenham set to sign striker Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich: Report

London, Feb 3 (IANS) Striker Mathys Tel is a man in demand as Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly beaten fellow Premier League sides to his signature as he will join the North London club on a loan deal, with no option to buy.

According to a report by Sky Germany, Tel is currently on his way to London with his agent to finalise the deals and sign the agreement with Tottenham which will see him join Spurs till the end of the 2024-25 season. Tel's agent has posted an image on Instagram of the Bayern Munich teenager aboard a private plane heading for London.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Rennes and was signed by German giants Bayern in 2022 for a reported 28.5 million Euros.

Tel scored in Bayern's 5-0 win over Viktoria Koln to become the youngest goalscorer for the club in a competitive match, aged 17 years and 126 days. Since then he has appeared 83 times for Bayern, scoring 16 times and providing seven assists.

Tel has been heavily chased after through the course of the January transfer window. Reports had earlier suggested last week that Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy was in Munich to try and materialize a deal but were rejected by the young striker. However, it is said that after long conversations with head coach Ange Postecoglou, he was persuaded to make the move to Spurs.

Alongside Spurs, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were said to be in Tel’s pursuit. Arsenal, who are in the market in hopes of signing a striker in hopes to bolster their frontline were said to be interested in securing his signature but the Gunners did not want to add an obligation to buy him in the summer, which did not work for Bayern who look to cash in on the talented forward.

