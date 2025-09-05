Two senior JD-U leaders join Jan Suraaj; Uday Singh targets Nitish Kumar

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) In a fresh setback to the Janata Dal United (JD-U), two of its senior leaders, Dasai Chaudhary and Bhuvan Patel, along with their supporters, joined the Jan Suraaj Party on Friday.

An event was organised at the Sheikhpura House residence of the party’s national president, Uday Singh, where both leaders were welcomed with the party’s yellow scarf.

Addressing the media, Uday Singh launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying: “Nitish Kumar had once started walking on the right path with good people like them, but now he has lost his way. He is surrounded by people who are pushing Bihar towards destruction. His name will no longer be written in golden letters in history.”

He clarified that the leaders were not leaving JD-U for posts but because they felt “suffocated” in the party.

Dasai Chaudhary, the three-time MLA, former MP, ex-minister in the Chandrashekhar government, said he supported Nitish Kumar against Lalu Yadav but was never given organisational or government responsibility.

“I am not here to contest elections. I only want to work for the organisation with dignity,” Choudhary said.

Bhuvan Patel, a founder member of the Samata Party, former district president of East and West Champaran, and JDU election observer in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said that Nitish Kumar is a genius Chief Minister, but claimed that due to age, others are running the government on his behalf, sidelining old workers.

Patel claimed he had earlier worked with Prashant Kishor in JD-U and was now joining him again in Jan Suraaj with respect and enthusiasm.

This defection comes at a time when JD-U is facing internal dissent ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with several veteran leaders expressing dissatisfaction.

For Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor and Uday Singh, the entry of seasoned politicians like Chaudhary and Patel is being seen as a boost in organisational strength.

