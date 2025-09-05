Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Its Digital Premiere

After its spectacular box office run, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now gearing up for its digital release, and anticipation is running high among fans who want to relive the film at home. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, the Malayalam superhero saga has already crossed the Rs.120 crore mark worldwide and is eyeing Rs.150 crore, making it one of the biggest Malayalam hits of recent times.

Industry buzz strongly suggests that Netflix has bagged the streaming rights for the film. While the makers are yet to announce the official release date, reports indicate that the film will arrive on the platform by the last week of September. A tentative premiere date being discussed is September 26, 2025, which aligns with Netflix’s recent strategy of hosting major Malayalam releases within four to six weeks of their theatrical debuts.

The digital launch is expected to feature not just the original Malayalam version but also dubbed releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. This would allow Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to reach a pan-Indian audience, extending its theatrical success to living rooms across the country. For Netflix, the film could serve as a strong content driver, capitalizing on the rising popularity of Malayalam cinema among diverse language viewers.

The OTT release will be crucial for the film’s longevity. While its theatrical journey is still strong, the digital window ensures that audiences who missed the big-screen experience can still connect with the story. For those who did catch it in theatres, the streaming release offers a chance to revisit the visual spectacle and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s performance that has been widely praised.

If the tentative date holds, fans will not have to wait long. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is all set to continue its superhero flight, this time on the streaming stage, promising to be a landmark both in theatres and on OTT.