Two minor disciples detained for murder of Ayodhya priest

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 20 (IANS) Two minor disciples, aged between 15 and 18 years, have been detained in connection with the murder of a priest at Ayodhya’s famous Hanuman Garhi Temple in the high security zone of Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

The body of the priest Ram Sahare Das, 44, was found in a room, adjacent to the Hanuman Garhi Temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, early on Thursday.

While a preliminary probe suggests that the priest was murdered after a confrontation with the accused, efforts are on to ascertain the exact motive of the crime, police added.

According to Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar, “Police were informed about the incident on Thursday morning. The priest’s body was found by another priest after the former did not turn up for morning prayers. Das was one of the four assistant priests of Hanuman Garhi Temple for the past six months.”

“Das, according to other priests on the premises, had some confrontation with the two disciples on Wednesday night. The two disciples would stay with the deceased priest in his room. The reason behind the confrontation is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

Inspector General (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar said the two disciples were taken into custody on the basis of a complaint by a priest, Ram Karan Das, and are being questioned.

“The two disciples murdered the priest, but the motive of the killing is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

