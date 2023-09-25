Two members of Zehar Khurani gang arrested for drugging, robbing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals associated with the notorious Zehar Khurani gang, for robbed a man of more than Rs 1 lakh and a gold chain, after drugging him and subsequently leaving him unconscious at the Apsara border, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Satpal alias Shera (36), and Sabir Khan (35), both residents of Ghaziabad.

The police said that on September 15, Krishna, a resident of Karol Bagh, came to the Seemapuri police station and reported that two days ago he had hired an e-rickshaw near the Anand Vihar ISBT.

“In that e-rickshaw along with the driver, one more person was present and later they went to a wine shop, Savita Vihar Market, near Vivek Vihar. From there he purchased wine and during that period the e-rickshaw driver and his friend mixed some sedatives in the alcohol,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

“The complainant got drowsy and became unconscious. Later, he found himself abandoned at the Apsara border. He found that about Rs 1 lakh in cash, a smartphone, one gold chain along with locket were found stolen,” said the DCP.

During the probe, the police team tasked to crack the case, collected several CCTV footages.

“From CCTV footages some images of accused persons were developed. The number of e-rickshaw could not be developed but the description of the e-rickshaw was captured. On September 23, the police team during checking found one similar e-rickshaw and two accused were apprehended,” said the DCP.

“On further interrogation, recovery of articles was also done. Efforts are on to recover the rest of the stolen items."

