Leaders from BJP-JD(S) ready to join Cong, discussing matter with CM: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State party president DK Shivakumar stated on Monday that leaders from the BJP and JD(S), who were disgruntled by the alliance, were coming forward to join the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that the matter was being discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Cabinet Ministers.

“We have given the green signal for inducting BJP and JD(S) party workers at the grassroot level. We are also careful about the Anti-Defection Law,” he stated.

Following the declaration of the alliance, a large number of leaders, especially belonging to the minority community have decided to quit the JD(S).

The party’s state President CM Ibrahim had not commented on the development, but Muslim leaders have already held a meeting in this regard.

When asked about ministers being appointed as observers for the Lok Sabha seats, Shivakumar stated that observers have already been appointed for the all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Since, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil is abroad and Minister for Power KJ George is now with the party’s Central Committee, they have not been appointed as observers, he maintained.

“I will get the reports of all Lok Sabha seats in 10 days. It is expected that for every constituency two to three names would be finalised. The first list of candidates would be released before January,” Shivakumar explained.

When asked about the letter by the high command to ministers asking them not to discuss the creation of more Deputy Chief Minister posts, Shivakumar refused to comment on that.

