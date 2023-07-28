Two killed, 6 injured, 6 houses burnt in Manipur

Imphal, July 28 (IANS) At least two people were killed and six others, including security personnel, injured in different incidents in Manipur while attackers set fire to six houses in Bishnupur, police said on Friday night.

Police said that one civilian was killed and six others, including two security personnel, were injured after the attackers opened fire at Phougakchao Ikhai, Heikol and Terakhongsangbi (Bishnupur) and Kangvai (Churchandpur) areas.

A villager, who sustained splinter injuries on Tuesday following the firing by armed attackers at Heikol and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Attackers also burnt down six houses at Phougakchao Ikhai Maning Leikai in Bishnupur.

Central Forces and Police have rushed to all the areas and controlled the situation after retaliating against the attackers.

