Two inter-district state transport buses attacked in Manipur

Imphal, March 8 (IANS) At least two state transport buses were attacked in tribal-inhabited Kangpokpi and another place in Manipur on Saturday post resumption of inter-district services from Imphal to hill districts after over 20 months, officials said.

A police official in Imphal said that though the buses were escorted by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), activists of the tribal organisations attacked the buses including one Senapati district-bound vehicle in Kangpokpi.

The activists pelted stones on the buses and in a few places, they put up blockades.

In some places, the security personnel tried to disperse the activists by resorting to lathi-charge and opening fire in the air. The CAPF personnel also fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charging, causing injuries to a few protesters, the official said.

He said that the Churachandpur-bound bus reached Kangvai after passing through the Bishnupur district without any obstruction, the official said.

The tribal-dominated Churachandpur and Senapati district-bound buses were moved from Imphal at around 10 a.m. without any passengers, and a large contingent of CAPF personnel escorted the vehicles belonging to government-owned Manipur State Transport Corporation (MSTC). Details of all the incidents from the districts are awaited.

Meanwhile, as per the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Manipur government on Friday announced the resumption of passenger bus services from Saturday between Imphal and several other districts.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Friday evening announced that bus services would recommence on Saturday morning on four routes connecting five districts -- Imphal, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur and Churachandpur.

Singh also reiterated that the state government had already announced to start of the helicopter service operation under the Manipur Heli Service on the two routes linking Imphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts.

"People may use the bus and helicopter services for conveyance in the notified routes. In case anyone is found involved in any act disturbing the movement of the MST buses, he or she shall be prosecuted under relevant laws," the Chief Secretary had stated.

In December last year, the state government tried to resume public bus services from Imphal to Kangpokpi and Churachandpur but failed when no passengers out of fear turned up at the MST station at Moirangkhom in Imphal. The major highways in Manipur have remained inaccessible due to ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023.

The bus services were resumed from Saturday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an all-important review meeting in Delhi on March 1 directed the officials to ensure free movement of people on all roads in Manipur from March 8 and asked for strict action against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor to the state government, Director General of Manipur police, Home Commissioner, top Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces and intelligence officials were present in the March 1 meeting.

During the meeting, the Home Minister had said that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.