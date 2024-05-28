Two hybrid terrorists arrested for attack on tourist couple in J&K

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) Two hybrid terrorists have been arrested who were involved in the May 18 terror attack on a tourist couple from Rajasthan in J&K's Pahalgam, said police on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said that the security forces, including J&K Police, CRPF and the Army’s 3 Rashtriya Rifles, solved the recent attack on a tourist couple in the Pahalgam area and two hybrid terrorists involved in this attack have been arrested.

The two terrorists were identified as Waseem Ahmad Shah of Nambal Mattan and Adnan Ahmad Beigh of SK Colony in Anantnag town.

“A pistol, a magazine, 8 pistol rounds, one grenade and 120 AK rounds have been recovered from their possession,” police said.

On May 18, terrorists fired at and injured a tourist couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan including the husband Tabrez and his wife, Farha in the Yannar area of Pahalgam hill station in the district.

A hybrid terrorist is the one who is given a specific task by the terrorist outfit and a weapon to carry out a task. The hybrid terrorist has no past record of terrorist activities with the local police and after commissioning the crime, the terrorist usually returns the weapon with the outfit or dumps it anywhere and then mingles with the crowd without any trace of his terrorist activity.

The difference between a hybrid terrorist and a sleeper terror cell is that the latter is made up of known hardcore terrorists who deliberately go underground and do not carry out terrorist activities unless ordered to come overground to perform a heinous terror crime. The former is ideally an otherwise normal youth who has no past record of terrorist activities.

