Two held for killing child in celebratory fire in MP’s Morena

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) The Morena police of Madhya Pradesh have apprehended the main accused responsible for shooting a five-year-old child thereby “intentionally” claiming his life in Jaura police station area of the district. The child was attending a relative's wedding with his parents and grandparents when he was shot.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, a senior police officer said that the accused were arrested on the night of Wednesday/Thursday. The primary suspect was found loitering near a culvert close to Bilgaon, while his accomplice was spotted wandering in an isolated area of Jaura town.

According to the official, the suspect committed the crime over a trivial matter -- the child's grandfather had asked him not to brandish the country-made firearm since the children were playing and the wedding procession was about to arrive. Reacting to the grandfather's admonishment, the accused initially left but later returned and fired shots at the child.

The child's grandfather immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, doctors referred him to the Morena district hospital, where the innocent child succumbed to his injuries before treatment could be initiated.

The boy might have died on the way to the hospital, the official further said.

The police, however, denied reports that the boy was a victim of celebratory fire -- a ritual often performed at weddings or similar occasions to express joy in Morena-Bhind and Chambal region. These incidents frequently result in serious injuries or fatalities to innocents.

The accused was infuriated by the grandfather's reprimand. The police official mentioned that the suspect was identified from CCTV footage and a manhunt was launched to capture him.

Official, without disclosing the suspect's name, noted that the police have registered multiple cases against the suspect, primarily under section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyay Samhita (formerly section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) and other sections, such as possession of illegal arms. The Jaura police station had registered three separate cases of illegal arms possession.

