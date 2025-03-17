Two groups clash during 'Matka Fod' event in Bihar's Jehanabad, 6 injured

Patna March 17 (IANS) Violence broke out between two groups during a 'Matka Fod' (pot-breaking) event in the Naya Tola locality under the jurisdiction of the Town police station in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Sunday evening, police said.

Six people, including two police personnel, were injured in this incident.

One group broke the Matka using a baton, leading to a dispute.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajeev Kumar Singh confirmed the incident.

The argument quickly escalated into a violent clash and stone pelting.

"Around half a dozen people, including two police personnel, suffered injuries in this clash," SDPO Singh told IANS.

"A dispute over breaking the Matka with a baton led to a heated argument between two groups, which soon escalated into stone pelting between both sides. The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday," the police official said.

The police team were present at the venue but struggled to control the situation initially. However, police immediately intervened and used a mild cane charge to disperse the crowd.

"We have rescued the victims and admitted them to the Sadar Hospital for medical aid. The investigation is underway, and police are identifying those involved," SDPO Singh said.

Following the incident, heavy police and Bihar Military Police personnel were deployed in the area to prevent further clashes.

"We have controlled the situation, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any escalation," he added.

Authorities are working to restore peace in the area while ensuring strict action against those responsible for the violence.

Earlier, a similar incident happened in Bihar's Siwan district on Sunday when a clash broke out between two groups in Izmali village under Badharia police station, leaving one person injured.

The incident was triggered when a group from Gopalganj was travelling on bikes to collect donations for the construction of a temple in Badarjimi village, Gopalganj.

Upon reaching a mosque in Izmali village under Badharia police station in adjoining Siwan district, they were attacked by some assailants standing near the mosque, leading to a fight.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.