Two groups clash in Delhi over petty issue, 4 injured

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Four persons were injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups in northeast Delhi, said an official on Wednesday.

Cross FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

According to police, on Tuesday at 11:43 p.m., a police control room call was received regarding a scuffle near Kashmiri Building, Jafrabad following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that four persons suffered minor injuries in the violence over a petty issue.

All the injured belong to the same community.

The injured were identified as Shahrukh (30), Bunty (22), Fahim (42) and Rashid (19).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that during the investigation, it was revealed that at about 11:30 p.m, Rashid and his sister (29) were walking past Kashmiri House, Jafrabad, when some boys passed some remarks at them.

"When Rashid protested, he was roughed up. Rashid injured his right arm in the process (superficial abrasions). Rashid then called some boys from Brahmpuri. The two groups clashed with each other and sustained minor injuries," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.